Check out Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu's nine saree looks for Navratri

HYDERABAD: The festive season is here and it’s time to pull out the best, colourful outfits from the closet. With Navratri round the corner, women usually dress up in a different colour on each of the nine days leading up to Dasara. This year, actor Lakshmi Manchu kicked off the festive season by posting images of her in nine stunning looks on Instagram.

“The idea behind the nine sarees is to revive what my mom had. She had to shut her store because of Covid; she used to have a tiny boutique with exclusive sarees which were designed by her. She has been pretty sad that she had to shut it down. So, I thought that it would be a nice way to revive her creative designs by doing something for Navratri. We wanted to do it before Navratri so that people get enough time to organise their outfits for the festival,” says Lakshmi.

This is the first time that Lakshmi is doing something of this sort. “I don’t know if this will continue, but this is a nice little experiment,” she says.

Inspired by her mother’s saree collection, the actor says: “My mom has and wears sarees that are out of this world. She has an eye for them, she has been known for someone who wears the coolest sarees ever. She’s a queen when it comes to sarees.” Scroll through Lakshmi’s Instagram page and the actor is all about elegance. She even chose a perfect backdrop for her photo shoots -- a temple. “It was a dream to do this photo shoot,” she says.

While this ‘experiment’ has clearly won many hearts, Lakshmi has moved on to more exciting things in life. “Right now, I am focusing on a movie that I have signed and I will let you know when we are ready to announce it,” she says. Meanwhile, check out the actor’s looks and know all about the nine sarees here. Have a happy and colourful festive season.

Day 1

Amber Joy (Yellow)

This Chanderi silk saree sourced from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, is considered as a symbol of royalty. The fabric was one of the favourite among kings and queens. The embroidery is curated using the Zari and Dubka technique, using materials such as cutdana, zari and Zardosi, to bring out the pure pattu border.

Day 2

Sage Serenity (Green)

This green with gold motif Chanderi saree takes inspiration from Goddess Brahmacharini’s serenity and divinity. The stunning green represents the tranquility of nature, while the gold motifs woven using Zardosi, zari and stones add grace and vibrance to it.

Day 3

Silver Moon (Grey)

Dedicated to Devi Chandraghanta, this hand-embroidered saree is curated with pure Italian silk organza which is produced in small regions of Bengaluru. The drape is embellished with pearls, cutdana and coloured sequences.

Day 4

Citrus Warmth (Orange)

This saree sources its significance from Kushmanda Devi’s bright energy. An amalgamation of Chanderi checked fabric and materials such as resham, sequence beads and cutdana, the highlight of this saree is its embroidered border. This would be an ideal pick for all those who favour a light and easy outfit, according to Lakshmi.

Day 5

Pearly Pristine (White)

This handwoven white Chanderi checked pattern saree uses beads and sequence, along with white and gold motifs. The metal sequencing and flower motifs give an enticing touch to the drape.

Day 6

Scarlet Passion (Earthy tone)

Representing the passion and lotus flowers of the Warrior Goddess Katyayani, this earthy Kalamkari number is brings alive the ancient styles of hand painting on cotton or silk fabric with tamarind pen using natural dyes.

Day 7

Azure Elegance (Blue)

The Royal Blue colour goes hand in hand with the sense of royalty, elegance and unmatched fierceness of the Goddess Kalaratri. This light-weight Tussar silk saree is an exquisite fabric sourced from Jharkhand. The pure Chanderi silk with zari checks blouse adds elegance and sense of royalty to the look, writes Lakshmi.

Day 8

Rose Love (Pink)

The colour pink symbolises universal love, affection and feminine charm. This Chanderi silk saree with vertical lines is sourced from a small town in Madhya Pradesh and the minute detailing is done materials Zardosi, Zari stones and resham. The Kasab technique brings out the beauty in the saree.

Day 9

Lavender Opulence (Purple)

The fabric used is pure Zari Kota sourced from a town in Rajasthan. It is beautified with the traditional technique of Dori to highlight the pearls, sequence and stones. The highlight of this saree is its embroidered border and blouse with floral motifs, which uses cutdana, resham, stone and Zardosi.