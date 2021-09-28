STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Soon, a book on Osmania University’s rich architecture

‘Hyderabad Deccan Illustrated’ explores the hidden facets of Hyderabad’s architecture. Soon, the AR feature of the book will be enabled, using which one can explore the monuments in 3D.

Published: 28th September 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

The book was launched on September 25 at Salar Jung Museum by OU Arts College principal Professor C Ganesh.

The book was launched on September 25 at Salar Jung Museum by OU Arts College principal Professor C Ganesh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mehdi Saajid and Mohammed Sibghatullah Khan, the architects who have created 50 accurate architectural illustrations of Hyderabad’s heritage in their book titled ‘Hyderabad Deccan: Illustrated’, will soon pen another one on Osmania University’s (OU) architecture.   

The book was launched on September 25 at Salar Jung Museum by OU Arts College principal Professor C Ganesh. Releasing the book with Anuradha Reddy, co-convenor of INTATCH-Hyderabad, and the grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, he asked Saajid and Sibghatullah to write a book on the heritage buildings at OU.

“We all know that the Arts College block is a heritage building, but we also have other heritage buildings such as the library, department of zoology, botany, chemistry and physics. There is also an observatory that needs to be documented,” said professor Ganesh.

‘Hyderabad Deccan Illustrated’ explores the hidden facets of Hyderabad’s architecture. In the coming months, the AR feature of the book will be enabled, using which one can explore the monuments in 3D.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania University OU Hyderabad Deccan Illustrated Salar Jung Museum Mehdi Saajid Mohammed Sibghatullah Khan
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp