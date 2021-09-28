Soon, a book on Osmania University’s rich architecture

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mehdi Saajid and Mohammed Sibghatullah Khan, the architects who have created 50 accurate architectural illustrations of Hyderabad’s heritage in their book titled ‘Hyderabad Deccan: Illustrated’, will soon pen another one on Osmania University’s (OU) architecture.

The book was launched on September 25 at Salar Jung Museum by OU Arts College principal Professor C Ganesh. Releasing the book with Anuradha Reddy, co-convenor of INTATCH-Hyderabad, and the grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, he asked Saajid and Sibghatullah to write a book on the heritage buildings at OU.

“We all know that the Arts College block is a heritage building, but we also have other heritage buildings such as the library, department of zoology, botany, chemistry and physics. There is also an observatory that needs to be documented,” said professor Ganesh.

‘Hyderabad Deccan Illustrated’ explores the hidden facets of Hyderabad’s architecture. In the coming months, the AR feature of the book will be enabled, using which one can explore the monuments in 3D.