STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents along Musi river in Hyderabad fear losing their homes

Coincidently, September 28 marks exactly 113 years since the overflowing Musi river had caused devastating floods and massive destruction in 1908.

Published: 29th September 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

The Musi river, flowing in spate, is visibly close to overflowing over a bridge across the river at Chaderghat due to recent heavy rains in the State. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

The Musi river, flowing in spate, is visibly close to overflowing over a bridge across the river at Chaderghat due to recent heavy rains in the State. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “As it is raining heavily since yesterday, we are enduring sleepless nights as Musi is rising at an alarming level. If more floodgates are lifted, there is a possibility of the area getting submerged and we will be on the roads,” said Ahmed Pasha, who resides near the causeway bridge at Chaderghat. Pasha’s fears are being echoed by many residents along the banks of Musi near Chaderghat, Moosarambagh and Attapur causeway bridges, where the water level has risen rapidly.

After the two major reservoirs received heavy inflows from catchment areas lying upstream, the Water Board opened 10 flood gates of Himayatsagar (7,700 cusecs outflows) and six flood gates of Osmansagar (2,100 cusecs outflow), thus letting excess water to flow into Musi, which flows through the city. Aleem Khan, another resident from the areas that would be affected, said, “We request the Water Board not to open all the flood gates of both reservoirs, otherwise it would lead to a catastrophe.

Our houses will get inundated and we will lose everything.” The GHMC, Revenue Department and the police are monitoring the situation closely. If water levels rise further, all residents living on the banks of Musi would be evacuated and shifted to nearby community halls and function halls, as per the Water Board’s instructions.

Coincidently, September 28 marks exactly 113 years since the overflowing Musi river had caused devastating floods and massive destruction in 1908. Nearly 15,000 people reportedly died from the calamity, while 19,000 homes were destroyed and 75,000 were rendered homeless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaderghat musi river Hyderabad rains Hyderabad floods Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp