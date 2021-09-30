STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Real estate firm chops 65 trees in Chilkur 

Forest officials have further begun a drive to replant trees in lieu to compensate for the damage. 

Published: 30th September 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Trees which were cut by West Side Ventures lie on the ground at Chilkur of Moinabad mandal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a real estate company chopped off 65 fully grown trees in Moinabad zone over the last week without due permission. The issue has fetched the erring company — West Side Ventures a fine of Rs 4 lakh from the Forest department.

“West Side Ventures company cut down 65 trees within their land area located in Chilkur last week without permission. The locals in the area complained against the same and upon investigation by the department they were found to have no permits and had cut the trees indiscriminately,” said an official from the department.Forest officials have further begun a drive to replant trees in lieu to compensate for the damage. 

