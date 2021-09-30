STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT Hyderabad team’s hydrogel to protect eye

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IIT Hyderabad’s Researcher Dr Faliguni Pati, Associate Professsor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, along with his team has developed a hydrogel from discarded corneas from human and bovine sources using a novel and simple method. 

The team discovered the most striking feature of this tissue-specific hydrogel to prevent the cells from scar tissue formation, which is attributed to the micro-environment that cannot be offered by any synthetic or other natural material. 

Until now, no strategy was available to prevent corneal scarring following an injury. The team demonstrated, for the first time, that this hydrogel can be applied immediately after injury which helps to regenerate the cornea without scarring. 

