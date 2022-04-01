Driving on ORR? Pay higher toll fee from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Motorists travelling on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch will have to shell out more as Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), is going to increase the toll fee for all categories of vehicles from April 1. The hike in toll fee will be between from 4.18 per cent-4.69 per cent on the existing rates.

The HGCL has decided to increase the toll on ORR as per the toll clause in the toll collection agreement with the toll collection agency, M/s Eagle Infra India Limited for an enhancement every year.

The charges for car, van, jeep or other light motor category vehicles had been increased from Rs 1.92 per km (2021-22) to Rs 2.01 per km (2022-23 which is a 4.69 % increase). LCV/mini bus from Rs 3.11 to Rs 3.24 (4.18% increase).

Bus/ two-axle truck from Rs 5.51 to Rs 5.75 (4.36%). Three-axle trucks from Rs 7.11 to Rs 7.41 (4.22%), heavy construction machinery/earth moving equipment/ four, five and six-axle trucks from Rs 10.22/km to Rs 10.65/km (4.21%) and oversized vehicles (seven or more axles) from Rs 12.44/km to Rs 12.98/ per km (4.34%).

To avoid any ambiguity in the revision of rates, toll rate charts for the year were provided, the calculated rates for a specific length of stretch has be rounded off to the nearest Rs 10 duly following the orders issued by the government as per the Wholesale Price Index.