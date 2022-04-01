STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug addict cooking DMT arrested

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Jubilee Hills Police apprehended Sreeram, 25, a drug addict who learnt the art of cooking DMT drug and sold his concoctions. Sreeram had procured the apparatus required to cook the narcotics from an online shopping platform. 

According to sources, he is a resident of Kondapur and used to cook the DMT (Di-methyl Tryptomine) also known as ‘Changa’ for his select customers. DMT is a recreational psychedelic drug that naturally causes hallucinations. 

The sources said that Sreeram started consuming drugs during his college days and took to peddling for easy money. He learnt the process of cooking drugs from online video platforms, police said. Sreeram was making money by selling the drug at about Rs 8,000 per gram. 

Following a tip-opp, H-NEW sleuths along with Jubilee Hills police arrested Sreeram and a customer identified as S Deepak Kumar Jadhav, 29, who works as a customer service executive at Regalix. The cops recovered glass jars, pipits, chemicals, snorting pipes from the possession of the accused.

H-NEW sleuths nab 3 peddlers, 5 customers
Hyderabad:  In a joint operation with Bowenpally and Nallakunta police, sleuths of H-NEW on Thursday nabbed three peddlers and five customers and seized drugs worth more than Rs 1 lakh from them.

