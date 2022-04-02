Man throws 6-yr-old kid off terrace, kills self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man killed his six-year-old daughter by throwing her from the terrace of a lodge at Yadadri before killing himself on Friday. According to police, in his suicide note, Cherukuri Suresh, 40, accused his wife of having an extramarital affair due to which he was taking the extreme step.

Suresh, who was working at BSNL, married his colleague Nagalaxmi and the duo, along with their daughter Sreshta, were residing in Chandanagar Police Station limits. A year ago, Nagalaxmi quit her job and reportedly decided to move to Canada to make progress in her career. However, her decision to move to Canada irked Suresh who suspected her of having an extramarital affair.

On Wednesday morning, Suresh left his house along with his daughter. He took her to different places on the day. On Thursday, they arrived at Yadadri where he checked in to a lodge.

The father-daughter duo visited Yadagirigutta for the darshan and returned to the lodge. Around 1 am, he threw his sleeping daughter off the terrace of the lodge. Later, he jumped of the terrace.

Their bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police said. A case has been registered and probe is on, they said.