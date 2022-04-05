Hyderabad drug bust case: Police won't quiz all 148 who were at pub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-appointed Banjara Hills Inspector K Nageshwar Rao said a plan of action was being discussed to nab two of the accused in the drug bust case, Arjun Veeramachineni and Kiran Raju.

The latter, who is the son-in-law of senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdary, reportedly went abroad a couple of months back. The whereabouts of Arjun, who is married to a girl in the Nandamuri family, are not known.

Talking to The New Indian Express, West Zone DCP Joel Davis said, "A plan of action is in process with the newly-appointed Inspector. Factual offenders who consumed drugs will be taken into custody."

When asked about questioning all the 148 present at the pub on the night, the DCP said, "We cannot call in all the people present at the pub for investigation or collecting samples. The CCTV footage wasn’t helpful. This is the reason we’re waiting for some solid technical evidence to establish facts."

The DCP further said: "The blood samples will show traces of drugs for three to six months. Meanwhile, we will look for answers from the accused in police custody."

Blood samples not collected

