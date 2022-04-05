Hyderabad pub raid: Hawk-eye vigil by Task Force sleuths on Pudding and Mink paid off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pre-dawn drug bust at the Pudding and Mink pub was a result of constant and patient vigil for close to a week by a selected team of Task Force sleuths. Following a tip-off that vehicles start lining up outside the hotel after midnight everyday, team members sneaked into the pub in the guise of customers to expose its illegal activities.

It was around two weeks back that Task Force sleuths received information about vehicles queuing up outside the hotel late and leaving the premises only in the morning. The movement of vehicles involved a lot of noise and honking, disturbing local people and passers-by.

Alerted by the tip-off, Task Force sleuths increased surveillance on the Radisson Blu Hotel housing the pub. In furtherance to their surveillance, some members of the team befriended regular customers and sneaked into the pub.

Inside the pub, the sleuths watched all the activities, public turnout, movement of customers, how pub staffers appeared to be close to some customers. But as huge crowds turn up only during the weekends, the sleuths had to patiently wait.

After learning that the 'actual activity' began after midnight, those who gained entry to the pub, started noting down every minute detail including codes for supply of drugs, liquor and other items in the pub.

After preparing a proper ground to prove that drug abuse was taking place in the pub and the pub staff were also involved, an entire team of Task Force swooped in on the pub and busted the rave party. "Several people were working on this and some of them gained entry to the pub. Only after getting confirmation that illegal activities were taking place inside, the pub was raided," said an official.