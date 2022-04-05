Power Grid Corporation to set up renewable energy centre soon in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will establish Renewable Energy Management Centre (REMC) at Vidyut Soudha with 100 per cent grant of Rs 17.6 crore. The REMC will be equipped with artificial intelligence-based forecasting and scheduling tools.

It would be established soon for providing greater visualisation and enhanced decision making in load dispatch operations, said PGCIL chairman and managing director K Sreekant. Sreekant called on TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao at Vidyut Soudha here on Tuesday and appreciated the best practices of the TS Transco.

PGCIL CMD said that the transmission availability of TS Transco at 99.99 per cent was one of the highest in the country. The PGCIL CMD assured that Power Grid would extend utmost cooperation and co-ordination for utilising the common facilities of PGCIL & TS Transco for further strengthening of 400 KV transmission system in Telangana.

He said that the suggestion of TS Transco to adopt transmission towers with increased heights in the forest areas to facilitate easier forest clearances. He said that the suggestion and concept proposed by TS Transco was being studied by the power grid corporation.