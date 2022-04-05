State government committed to making Hyderabad flood-proof: Telangana minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is committed to making Hyderabad flood-proof, Animal Husbandry Minister T Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who is from the city, said on Monday.

He said that money will never be a constraint when it comes to taking up measures to prevent floods that had been a bane to the city for a very long time. "Encroachments that have come up along the nalas would be removed," the Minister said after inspecting the condition of nalas in several areas in the Secunderabad and Khairatabad zones.

The Minister attributed the cause of floods to clogged nalas on account of encroachments and illegal constructions. The clogging impedes the flow of floodwater through nalas and as a result, the floodwaters rise in level in nalas and inundate residential areas, he pointed out.

Talasani said that for the improvement of nalas and storm water drains, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set up the SNDP wing for the de-congestion of nalas.

Under this programme, eight works were initially identified in Secunderabad and six in Khairatabad zones and funds have already been sanctioned. No previous government had thought to address the problem the way TRS dispensation was doing though it caused misery to the people for the last 50 years.

Bridge-widening

He said that Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for widening the bridge at the Nalla Pochamma Temple and Heritage Complex at VST on Nagamaiah Kunta in the Musheerabad constituency. He said that Rs 39 crore has been sanctioned for nala development works under the SNDP programme to address the flood problem in Padma colony under Amberpet constituency.

Similarly, Rs 22 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a stormwater line from Mohini cheruvu to Akash Nagar, Chennareddy Nagar, and Police Lines to Musi River and work has also begun. The Minister assured locals that the work would be completed within a year.

He said that development work on the nalas would be undertaken in all the areas where there was a problem of flooding.

'Money not a problem'

