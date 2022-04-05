STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

State government committed to making Hyderabad flood-proof: Telangana minister

The Minister attributed the cause of floods to clogged nalas on account of encroachments and illegal constructions.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is committed to making Hyderabad flood-proof, Animal Husbandry Minister T Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who is from the city, said on Monday.

He said that money will never be a constraint when it comes to taking up measures to prevent floods that had been a bane to the city for a very long time. "Encroachments that have come up along the nalas would be removed," the Minister said after inspecting the condition of nalas in several areas in the Secunderabad and Khairatabad zones.

The Minister attributed the cause of floods to clogged nalas on account of encroachments and illegal constructions. The clogging impedes the flow of floodwater through nalas and as a result, the floodwaters rise in level in nalas and inundate residential areas, he pointed out.

Talasani said that for the improvement of nalas and storm water drains, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set up the SNDP wing for the de-congestion of nalas.

Under this programme, eight works were initially identified in Secunderabad and six in Khairatabad zones and funds have already been sanctioned. No previous government had thought to address the problem the way TRS dispensation was doing though it caused misery to the people for the last 50 years.

Bridge-widening

He said that Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for widening the bridge at the Nalla Pochamma Temple and Heritage Complex at VST on Nagamaiah Kunta in the Musheerabad constituency. He said that Rs 39 crore has been sanctioned for nala development works under the SNDP programme to address the flood problem in Padma colony under Amberpet constituency. 

Similarly, Rs 22 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a stormwater line from Mohini cheruvu to Akash Nagar, Chennareddy Nagar, and Police Lines to Musi River and work has also begun. The Minister assured locals that the work would be completed within a year.

He said that development work on the nalas would be undertaken in all the areas where there was a problem of flooding.

'Money not a problem'

He said that money will never be a constraint in taking up measures to prevent floods that had been a bane to the city for a very long time. Encroachments that have come up along the nalas would be removed, he said after inspecting nalas in several areas of Secunderabad and Khairatabad zones

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talasani Srinivas Yadav Hyderabad Hyderabad floods Encroachment
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp