Where and how can Hyderabadis party smart and safe

How can one party safely? That's the question troubling most Hyderabadis today in the wake of the recent drug bust at Pudding & Mink. Some of the people who were caught in the raid did not use any sort of substance, but according to the cops, even their presence at the club is considered to be a crime.

So, where do Hyderabadis unwind - given the raids happening at so many venues across the city? Which club/pub/bar is safe for them to have a drink in peace? And, how do they know that a venue is clean? To get answers to all these questions, The New Indian Express speaks to Excise officials and forensic pharmacologists.

The only brain-stimulating substance that is legal in India is coffee (caffeine). "Both alcohol and nicotine (only in the form of cigarettes) are controlled and can be consumed only by adults (over 18 years of age). Anything besides coffee, alcohol and nicotine is illegal and consuming it is a punishable offence," says P Anuradha from the Department of States Forensic Science Laboratory.

"Youngsters must know if they are being offered any mind-altering drug (over 250 such substances are banned in India), many of which come in the form of powders, cigarettes and pills. Consuming these can land them in legal trouble as they can be booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985," she adds.

According K Naveen Kumar, the Superintendent of Dhoolpet Excise Station, it is all about knowing one’s limitations. "We must avoid pubs and other party venues which stay open beyond 12 am. We must be morally responsible citizens and report to police if we witness people involved in such activities. If we are unaware that substance abuse is going on at a particular venue and we happen to land up there, we should listen to our conscience and leave the place immediately," he says.

Sharing some tips to know if a pub or bar is encouraging drug abuse, Naveen says people should watch out for these behaviours. "Pubs are generally closed spaces, but if we see people gathering in small crowds, acting weirdly and involving others in their group, we must leave the place immediately," he says.

A tell-tale sign of drug abuse is when someone in a pub approaches you, asking you to buy something from them. "That's the time you leave the place as it may get raided any time. When that happens, police will nab everyone from the spot, interrogate them and maybe even take them into custody," Naveen says.

If you love your body, don't harm it

Police have released the names of the youngsters caught during the raid at Pudding & Mink. They were elites and police could have fined them without releasing their identities. But they understand the fact that the drug problem is a community problem.

It can only be resolved with the help of the community. Taking names will only pressure the families and affect the career of these youngsters. If you love your mind and body, stay away from anything that can harm it. Drugs are harmful, not only to the body and mind but also to all dimensions of life

- Krishank Manne, TRS spokesperson & TSMDC chairman

Report and leave the spot

Until a child turns 18, it is the parents' responsibility to ensure they are safe. After 18, the individual is entirely dependent on the social circle that they keep and the influence it has on them. Many elite youngsters are influenced by their friends, who live in other countries where certain substances are legal.

While they showing off, they get addicted and some take the wrong turn by selling these illegal substances. If we see drug abuse happening at a party, we must report it and leave the place

- Kamal Kamaraju, actor

A social problem

Drugs have become a social problem. Awareness is the only way out for people. When we go to a party, we must ensure that we stay there to have fun and not to get into trouble. Just be aware and make others aware of what drugs can do to us

- Harsha Maheshwari, dancer and choreographer

