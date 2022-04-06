11 more held in custody, police seize Ganja and Hash oil

By Express News Service

H-NEW (Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing) today took two peddlers and nine consumers in custody in Tarnaka in Hyderabad.

In a joint operation by the H-NEW wing and the Osmania Police, the police seized Ganja and Hash oil from them.

Recently, the Nallakunta police arrested a peddler Prem Upadhyay. Based on the information provided by him, the police conducted raids today and arrested eleven more.

Police conducted raids in Tarnaka area in 2021 and curbed the drug sales in the area. But, the sale of drugs were started again in the area recently, police said.