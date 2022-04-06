STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin to face probe for abusing cops in Hyderabad

Based on a complaint from the policemen, a General Diary entry was made at the concerned police station and an inquiry has also begun.

Published: 06th April 2022

AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin (R) argues with cops in Hyderabad

AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin (R) argues with cops in Hyderabad. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police have started an inquiry after a video clip of Bholakpur corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin abusing police personnel went viral. Ghousuddin, belonging to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), abused the cops on night duty in the early hours of Tuesday, when they asked to close shops running past midnight.

"We are inquiring into the incident and are also verifying the video. We will proceed accordingly," said DCP Central Zone M Rajesh Chandra.

It was learnt that after 2 am on Tuesday, night patrolling teams of Musheerabad police station noticed a few eateries in Bholakpur area open and public gathered there. They asked the shops owners to down the shutters. 

Informed by the shop owners, Ghousuddin rushed to the spot and picked up an argument with the cops. In the video clips which have gone viral, he is heard abusing the cops and even threatening them. Based on a complaint from the policemen, a General Diary entry was made at the concerned police station and an inquiry has also begun.

