Hyderabad pub raid: Police scramble to seek answers and custody

Congress MP Anjan Kumar Yadav's son Arvind Kumar Yadav and singer Rahul Sipligunj claimed that they were attending a friend's birthday party without revealing who the friend was.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the people who were taken into custody during a raid at Pudding and Mink pub in Hyderabad

Some of the people who were taken into custody during a raid at Pudding and Mink pub in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rounded up among the 147 others in a recent police raid at Pudding and Mink Pub, former Congress MP Anjan Kumar Yadav's son Arvind Kumar Yadav and playback singer Rahul Sipligunj have said that they were attending a friend's birthday party without revealing who the friend was.

The Task Force raided Radisson Blu Hotel in the wee hours of Sunday and took 148 people into custody. Some amount of cocaine was also recovered during the raid. 

Among the detainees were several high-profile names like Tollywood actor Nagababu's daughter Niharika Konidela, former Congress MP Anjan Kumar Yadav's son Arvind Kumar Yadav, Andhra Pradesh TDP MP Galla Jayadev's son Siddharth Galla, singer Rahul Sipliguj, Congress MP Revanth Reddy's nephew Pranay Reddy Sudini, BJP leader Vuppala Sharada's son Abhishek Vuppala, senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary's son-in-law Kiran Raju and Arjun Veeramachineni of Nandamuri family. 

However, police have not been able to verify Rahul Sipligunj and Arvind Kumar Yadav's claims of being there merely to attend a birthday party. Police are also unable to draw any conclusions from the CCTV footage at the raid spot. The jam-packed pub was dark but blinging with party lights, which did not provide any factual evidence. 

Now, police are only waiting to get custody of the accused that can help them get some answers pertaining to the claims of birthday party. A source said that there were three tables that were found with cakes and decorative accessories yet the specific customers were not identified. West Zone DCP Joel Davis says it could have been the after party and that they may not get any major leads. 

Mobile phones of the two accused are being analysed by forensic teams. Sources said that their phones may contain major information and that the police may learn a lot more than expected.

Meanwhile, Anil and Abhishek, who are currently in the custody, have connections with Tollywood and political circles. Abhishek's Instagram account revealed major connections with the stars. The DCP has stressed on seeking police custody for at least five days. 

