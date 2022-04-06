Jamp Pharma commissions its first facility outside Canada in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jamp Pharma Corporation, one of the leading generic players in the pharmaceutical industry on Tuesday announced the commissioning of its centre of excellence in Genome Valley, its first facility outside Canada.

The facility is being established with a total investment of about Rs 250 crore and will provide employment to around 200 people. The company has already invested around Rs 100 crore in the first phase and created employment for around 80 people and is planning to implement the remaining phases in the next two years.

The new facility in Hyderabad will contribute to about 25 per cent of Jamp's total product pipeline in phase 1 itself and is one of the key drivers for the company's growth plan. The centre is designed to cater to solid oral dosage form, powders, topicals, nasal delivery and liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets.

Further, the company is working on another pro-ject - a manufacturing facility for nasal spray which is plan-ned to be completed in a year.Inaugurating the facility, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, "I am glad that Hyderabad will serve as a key hub in Jamp Pharma's global aspirations. Hyderabad continues to consolidate its leadership position in Life Sciences and Genome Valley continues to be the most preferred investment destination for companies globally."

Jamp Pharma Corporation President & CEO Louis Pilon said, "JAMP is committed to collaborating with the state of Telangana for future growth and activities."