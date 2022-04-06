STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Rental property market back on track in Hyderabad as Work from Home culture ends

The rental market is likely to gain momentum across major metro cities including Hyderabad, thanks to aggressive immunisation that has resulted in over a billion people being vaccinated.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

office space, office

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rental housing sector is seeing some green shoots of recovery, with several companies opening their offices and asking employees to return to office as COVID-19 recedes.According to NoBroker, the online housing rental platform, there is rental inflation across key cities. With COVID-19 receding, demand might rise further.

The rental market is likely to gain momentum across major metro cities including Hyderabad, thanks to aggressive immunisation that has resulted in over a billion people being vaccinated. In the last one week, there is a strong growth in demand for rental properties in Hyderabad.

Schools and colleges have already reopened and the rental property demand has reached the pre-COVID levels signalling a strong recovery. There is a significant increase in demand for larger houses as tenants are seeking properties with larger carpet area to help with the hybrid work model.

In many localities of Begumpet, SR Nagar and Bowenpally, rents used to be around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

However, as many are returning from their hometowns, the rentals have increased by Rs 5,000 per month. Rents in new apartments are much higher. In areas like Kukatpally, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Miyapur and Manikonda rental flats and houses are in huge demand.

According to the survey by NoBroker, two-thirds (67 per cent) of the tenants are looking for gated apartment communities, while one-third (33 per cent) of the tenants were looking for independent houses. Proximity to the office is the topmost reason among bachelor tenants, while for families, proximity to children’s schools clubbed with proximity to the office is the deciding factor.

The average range of rents prevalent in Hyderabad for 2BHKs is Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, for 3BHKs it is Rs 17,000 to Rs 30,000, for 4BHKs it is Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000) and for 4BHK+ is is Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rental housing sector COVID19 Coronavirus Hyderabad house rent
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp