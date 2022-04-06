STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Summer effect: Lemon prices in Hyderabad go upto Rs 20 per piece

In the retail market, consumers are coughing up Rs 10 per lemon, while only a few days ago, three lemons were being sold for Rs 20.

Published: 06th April 2022

By Vivek Bhoomi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though it may not be apt to compare lemons with apples either on economic or nutritional terms, their prices seem to be competing with each other these days. In the retail market, consumers are coughing up Rs 10 per lemon, while only a few days ago, three lemons were being sold for Rs 20. Those buying in supermarkets are paying anywhere between Rs 15 to Rs 20 per lemon.

Just it happens every summer, the flow of lemon stocks has come down this year as well. Most of the lemon stocks in Hyderabad come to Mir Alam Mandi, from Nakrekal, Narketpally, Chityala and Nalgonda areas of erstwhile Nalgonda district. After they arrive at the mandi, there are four dealers who hold an auction there, from where it is purchased by traders, hawkers and other vendors. 

According to Syed Ibrahim, who oversees the auction process and documentation at the mandi, 1,200 to 1,500 bags of lemon, each weighing 25 kg, arrive at the mandi every day. However, as this year’s summer began, only 800-1,000 bags have been arriving at the market.

Presently, the lemons are selling at Rs 2,500 per bag for the best quality, Rs 1,000 for the medium quality and Rs 500 for the poorer quality in the market. Their price increases multifold in the retail market, as it changes hands. 

Ramzan fuels demand

Another reason for the price rise is attributed to the commencement of Ramzan season, which has created huge demand for lemons in the twin cities.The most obvious impact can be seen at roadside lime soda bandis, where earlier hawkers used to sell a glass of lemon soda for Rs 15.

This summer, however, they have been charging Rs 20 per glass. Some of the biryani outlets and restaurants, who serve lemon as an accompaniment with biryani, are either giving it a miss, or giving just 1/8th of a lemon per plate. 

Ibrahim says that this is a market phenomenon observed every summer, and is not something new. He says that once the monsoons arrive, the prices will automatically come down. 

