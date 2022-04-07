Hyderabadis move parties to farmhouses as pubs become expensive

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

A special occasion coming up? Want to host your folks and girl gang together? Take the party to the outskirts. Book a farmhouse, get your grub, turn on the music, dance till you drop and chat away by the pool. That’s how Hyderabadis are rolling these days.

Ever since the pandemic has hit the city, people have been yearning for a break from their urban, mundane lives. And, what better way to do that than ring in birthdays, throw bachelorettes, host baby showers or simply spend the weekend with your darling at a farmhouse close to nature.

Farmhouse parties have picked up in Hyderabad for all the right reasons - you can host a bigger bash, there are no time restrictions (you have the entire place to yourself for however long you wish), the rentals are affordable (Rs 5000-Rs 15,000/day) and you feel at home. The New Indian Express speaks to a few Hyderabadis, who love this style of partying, to understand the trend better.

Shailaja Ganti recently had a ball of a time at her bachelorette at a farmhouse near Shamirpet. She had over 20 people over and the house party experience was great fun, she says. "We booked a farmhouse and all of my friends came over. We danced, laughed, had good food and drinks. It was a dream come true for me. These farmhouse spaces have become an easy access to most of us and are cost-efficient as compared to booking a space in a hotel. We could party without any restrictions, crash at the farmhouse and did not have to bother about driving back late at night. This is 'the' thing these days and I know so many people in my circle who are ditching hotels/pubs/bars for a farmhouse bash," says the sales force HR recruiter who works at an MNC in Hyderabad.

KB Divya, a senior SWAT associate, had the best birthday of her life when her friends threw her a surprise bash at a farmhouse in Chirala. With a barbecue going on on the side, they enjoyed the day by the pool. "We were 15 of us at the farmhouse. There was a pool and a barbecue, apart from other amenities. Despite all the facilities, it was not expensive and we could spend the entire night there. We checked out next morning. This is definitely a fun thing to do with friends and family," she says.

Priyanka Goud, who had also celebrated her bachelorette at a farmhouse near Chirala, spent Rs 15,000 for a day's stay. She, however, cautions that it is better to take some guy friends along for safety reasons. "We were 10 girls and the host cooked for us. Since these are secluded places and far from the city, it is better to restrict these outings to occasions. The whole point of partying at a farmhouse is that we can enjoy with a big group. We certainly cannot book an entire pub for a party of 15-20 people," says the media professional.

Nikhila Palakonda, an assistant civil engineer with TS TRANSCO, also had her bachelorette party about five months ago. She believes that she would not have been able to enjoy herself had the party been in a hotel, pub or club. "The best part was that I could spend quality time with my friends. It was extremely relaxing," she says.