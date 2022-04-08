Neglect of hostels for visually-impaired children in Hyderabad upsets HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor maintenance of hostels for the visually-impaired children in Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court on Thursday asked senior counsel L Ravichander to forthwith leave the court, visit the hostels for boys and girls, and file a detailed report by Tuesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili converted a news report published on April 4 narrating the deplorable conditions of the hostels and the plight of 60-odd visually impaired children who are lodged there.

The court noted the contents of the report that the hostels were not clean and as many as 30 students were crammed into a single room when its capacity of of only five students. The children had no access to quality food, education or cleanliness.

The Special Government Pleader (SGP) who appeared for the Government tried to convince the court that the visually impaired children are fed nutritious food with boiled eggs as part of the menu and non-vegetarian food is being served to them twice a week, but the Chief Justice interrupted his submission and said, "Please don’t make cosmetic changes. The students are forced to eat, study and sleep in the classroom itself."