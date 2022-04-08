Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted a series of raids on pubs and other places as part of its special drive against drugs menace, eight employees were sacked by software firms and MNCs in Hyderabad for consuming narcotics.

Hyderabad police, who took several drug addicts or users into custody during the raids, got in touch with their employers to inform about their arrests. They were informed by the companies that those employees have already been dismissed as they were not attending duties for a long time.

Narcotics Enforcement Wing DCP Gummi Chakravarthy said: "Verbal inquiries revealed that around eight of the arrested were fired by their managements. HRs informed us that those employees skipped work for more than a week and when they tried to contact the families, they were informed about the arrests. So the companies decided to dismiss them with immediate effect."

For positive change at workplace

DCP Gummi Chakravarthy said: "Their is no law that the admin has to be informed about their employees arrests but this might result in a positive change at workplace. The companies with their offer letters provide annexes against drugs intake. The employer has the sole right in such instances to dismiss them."