Renovated British Residency handed over to Hyderabad's University College for Women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Archaeology Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday inaugurated the renovated British Residency at University College for Women, Osmania University located at Koti. The building was renovated over a period of nine years with an expenditure of Rs 17 crore. The renovated building was handed over to the College by the WMF organisation in the presence of dignitaries.

An MoU was exchanged between the Women's College management and World Monument Fund as the renovation was funded through the WMF. The Minister and other dignitaries visited the Durbar Hall and Museum in the British Residency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: "It is a historic moment and the government is committed to restoring and developing historic structures. The building will be promoted as a must-visit tourist destination which reflects the history of Hyderabad."