STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad launches DNA-based customised, precision treatment

The Wellness Centre will be offering a multidisciplinary, holistic approach towards preventive health by analysing the DNA.

Published: 09th April 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Wellness Centre launched by AIG Hospitals -- aimed at bringing personalised and precision medicine for the masses by analysing patient’s entire DNA -- was on Friday inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao.

The Wellness Centre will be offering a multidisciplinary, holistic approach towards preventive health by analysing the DNA. "At AIG, we would be studying an individual’s wh-ole DNA. This will enable us to predict, to a fair degree of accuracy, the potential heal-th risks that the individual may face in the future," said AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy. 

The concept to deploy such a centre emerges from the rising lifestyle disorders in the country, said Dr Reddy, adding that AIG will be using advanced diagnostic technologies to customise and bring out a thorough understanding of an individual's current health concerns. 

Harish Rao lauded this addition to Hyderabad’s global image as a medical hub. "Hyderabad is becoming a global hub for medical tourism and with such advanced centres where not only high-quality treatment is provided but it is backed by clinical research, I am sure will create a benchmark in terms of patient care across the world," he said. 

The AIG Wellness Centre will not just be a place for general master health check-ups but use genomic technology to precisely kn-ow an individual's risk factor for diseases, response to certain drugs, alle-rgies, diet and nutr-itional requireme-nts, among others. 

"With all this vital information at our hand, we can decide specific tests, its frequency, customize diets, prescribe specific medicine and in general, customize treatment for each individual. This is what is called personalised, precision medicine, which can predict the occurrence of diseases in any healthy individual over the next 5 years," said Dr Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIG Hospitals
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp