AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad launches DNA-based customised, precision treatment

HYDERABAD: A Wellness Centre launched by AIG Hospitals -- aimed at bringing personalised and precision medicine for the masses by analysing patient’s entire DNA -- was on Friday inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao.

The Wellness Centre will be offering a multidisciplinary, holistic approach towards preventive health by analysing the DNA. "At AIG, we would be studying an individual’s wh-ole DNA. This will enable us to predict, to a fair degree of accuracy, the potential heal-th risks that the individual may face in the future," said AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy.

The concept to deploy such a centre emerges from the rising lifestyle disorders in the country, said Dr Reddy, adding that AIG will be using advanced diagnostic technologies to customise and bring out a thorough understanding of an individual's current health concerns.

Harish Rao lauded this addition to Hyderabad’s global image as a medical hub. "Hyderabad is becoming a global hub for medical tourism and with such advanced centres where not only high-quality treatment is provided but it is backed by clinical research, I am sure will create a benchmark in terms of patient care across the world," he said.

The AIG Wellness Centre will not just be a place for general master health check-ups but use genomic technology to precisely kn-ow an individual's risk factor for diseases, response to certain drugs, alle-rgies, diet and nutr-itional requireme-nts, among others.

"With all this vital information at our hand, we can decide specific tests, its frequency, customize diets, prescribe specific medicine and in general, customize treatment for each individual. This is what is called personalised, precision medicine, which can predict the occurrence of diseases in any healthy individual over the next 5 years," said Dr Reddy.