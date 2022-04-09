Making fashion ethical

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ankitha Veerepalli, a sustainable architect-turned-fashion designer, launched her first flagship sustainable fashion store called Amsa at Jubilee Hills on Thursday. Ankitha built her sustainable clothing brand from a small business on Instagram into an ethical fashion house today. Her store presents the fashionistas of Hyderabad with a one-of-its-kind fashion centre.

“I studied sustainable architecture at the University of Edinburgh and am a practising architect. I was drawn to handlooms and slow fashion after doing a project for weavers in a small town in Andhra Pradesh. Since then, I decided to coordinate with weavers, gradually started designing and went on to build an in-house dying technique and colour palette.

At Amsa, one can be a part of the sustainable ecological revolution in fashion and also revel in the traditional clothing heritage of our country. This amalgamation of style, sustainability and tradition take a big step into the neo-fashion world,” she said. Amsa experiments with blending the exquisite weaves of Indian heritage into fully functional modern-day clothing.