Six Hyderabadis in Real Estate Rich List

The GAR Corporation’s Amarender Reddy and family emerged as the wealthiest new entrant in the India list.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Amarender Reddy, GAR Corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six real estate developers from Hyderabad have made it to Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List, 2021. The GAR Corporation’s Amarender Reddy and family emerged as the wealthiest new entrant in the India list. The real estate group with a wealth of Rs 15,000 crore occupied the top slot in Hyderabad list and ninth place spot in the country.

This company currently owns 10 million square feet office parks in Hyderabad. It also commenced the construction of another eight million square feet of office space and has a potential to create an additional 20 million square feet space on its land banks.

Jupally Rameswar Rao and family of My Home Constructions is at 11th spot with a wealth of Rs 9,140 crore, Aparna Constructions’ Venkateshwara Reddy and SS Reddy occupying the 22nd and 23d positions in the country with a total wealth of Rs 5,360 crore and Rs 5,300 crore respectively.

Other developers from Hyderabad who were featured in the list are Manoj Namburu of Alliance Group & Urbanrise with a wealth of Rs 3,300 crore and GVK Reddy and family with a wealth of Rs 460 crore. The average wealth of the Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2021 grew 31% to Rs 4,558 crore.

Wealthiest new entrant 
