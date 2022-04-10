Cops to rely on tech help, human intel for smooth Shobha Yatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In addition to CCTVs, day and night area domination teams, additional platoons from all wings of the department, drones will assist Hyderabad city police to keep surveillance, manage massive crowds at religious places and procession routes as well as highly congested shopping areas during the Sri Rama Navami Shoba Yatra on Sunday.

The Main Police control and Special Branch have also been put on alert to keep a watch on social media and also ensure video-graphing of procession routes.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, who reviewed the final preparations for the procession, stressed that organisers must ensure the procession sticks to the route prescribed by the police and permitted by the High Court. He also urged the public to keep the carriageway clear and avoid commuting on the route to be taken by the procession. Meanwhile, traffic police also imposed restrictions on the procession route. Prior to this, multiple zonal level meetings were conducted and all field-level issues pertaining to policing and other departments were spotted and findings were analysed for making elaborate bundobust.

The Shobha Yatra is scheduled to start at Seetharambagh at around 1 pm, covering 6.5 km distance and conclude at Hanuman Vyayamshala at about 10 PM. During the procession, traffic will be either stopped or diverted. The traffic diversions and closures of roads will end once the tail end of the procession crosses particular points.