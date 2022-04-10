STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL betting racket busted

The arrested persons include the mainorganiser Devineni Chakravarthy, a realtor and his five associates.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:08 AM

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police nabbed a gang organising betting on theongoing IPL 2022 matches, at Vanasthalipuram in the city and seized cash, deposits in bank accounts and other material, all worth over Rs 1.20 crore. The arrested persons include the mainorganiser Devineni Chakravarthy, a realtor and his five associates. Two of his other associates Appala Raju and Nidadavolu Srinivasa Uday Kumar are absconding.

Police said Chakravarthy was using Cricket Mazza, an online betting app to follow updates.

