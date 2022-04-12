Foreign educational consultancies  in net for fake documents case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Immigration Bureau along with Delhi police conducted searches at foreign educational consultancies across the city in connection with a fake certificates case on Monday. A few individuals were also picked up from these consultancies in connection with the case.

The searches were conducted in Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Begumpet, Malakpet, and Dilsukhnagar, among other locations. It was alleged that several candidates, whose documents were processed by these consultancies, used fake certificates to clear the interviews and other procedures for travelling to the USA and other countries. The racket that has been running over the past few months came to light a few days ago. After the case surfaces, Delhi police has started a crackdown on consultancies.