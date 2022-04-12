The future of commuting is green

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Globally, the demand and adoption of e-vehicles has been on a strong upwards trend. Interestingly, the e-bicycle segment is the fastest-growing segment in the e-vehicles market. By 2030, most people will switch to riding e-bikes, says Nishith Parikh, co-founder of Hyderabad-based start-up Kachbo Design which recently launched a foldable e-bicycle.

Called Hornback and founded by Nishith and Rajkumar Kewat, it is said to be the world’s first full-sized folding electric bike. “Generally, folding bikes have smaller wheels and are tiny in size. They aren’t that comfortable to ride because of their size. Thus, we came up with a diamond-framed bike that runs on battery and can be folded in 10 seconds,” Nishith tells CE.

Alumni of IIT Bombay, the duo realised how many preferred bicycles as a comfortable mode of transport and saw the challenges that came in their way. “We worked on the idea of a foldable cycle in 2018. Execution started in 2019 and after a lot of trial and error, our product is finally ready,” he adds.

Sharing his thoughts on the changing automobile sector, he says, “By 2030, the major modes of transport, especially in the cities, would be e-bicycles and public transport. Today, cars occupy a lot of space - this e-bicycle takes up only 10 percent of the parking space that a car takes. In places like Amsterdam, it is considered silly to own a car because their public transport is good, they have good bike paths and so are their e-bikes. Hyderabad will soon get there.”

According to him, Hyderabad is seeing good growth in electric vehicles, especially with the rising fuel prices. “The city has vast potential to innovate in the sector. The government is already working on creating tracks to cycle. The roads too, seem to be getting better.

Not only is it comfortable, but electric vehicles champion a green lifestyle, helping in pollution control. The running and operation costs are less when you look at the current fuel prices. Thus, they are also extremely affordable and cheaper to use.”

With Hornback receiving close to 300 orders, the duo is gearing up for an exciting ride ahead.

