STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

When colours speak

Our mind stores all the adventures that we go through in our lives, while some of us keep it to ourselves, others love to portray it through some or the other art form.

Published: 12th April 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Our mind stores all the adventures that we go through in our lives. While some of us keep it to ourselves, others love to portray it through some or the other art form. Such is the story of this Kerala-based artist Midhun Gopi who presents his imaginative adventures through his artworks which depict a few scenes from places he has been to during his journey. CE speaks to the artist behind the artwork Lethe: Poetry of Hidden Rivers, curated by Ruchi Sharma - they are on display at the Kalakirti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills Rd No 4, till May 8. 

Midhun studied BFA at the University of Calicut, Kerala and pursued a Master’s in Fine Arts and Painting at the University of Hyderabad. After his course, he stayed back in the city for almost a year and then moved to Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai where he studied another course on Modern and Contemporary art at Bhau Daji Lad Museum. “Just after that, came the Covid pandemic. During the time, I worked on some special artwork that is on display here. Soon, I will be taking up a study programme in the UK. I wanted to do this show before I leave for the course. The city of Hyderabad is so close to my city, I didn’t know of a better place to put up my first solo exhibition.” 

Midhun describes his art as a representation of momentary thoughts and materials. “There is a sense of randomness in every artwork of mine - I used trees, blades, a cat, a soul and even plastic bags. Each art piece has something hidden inside and that makes it even more interesting. I leave it to an individual’s mindset to introspect my work.”  

Some of the art pieces showcase the life he experienced as a bachelor in Hyderabad, like the cooker titled Mrs Mary, a tower that has peacocks sitting atop it and a pan with an egg on it, resembling an explosion. 
The artist uses a lot of red and blue shades in his artwork. He explains, “These two colours represent the way we look at things in life and also because it explains the theme better.

I also experiment using multiple layers of colour. Patchworks are another favourite style of mine. I used watercolours and played with hues of red and blue. I also attempted natural detailing to a few by adding a leaf to a piece that I found in an old book at a book store.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalakirti Art Gallery Midhun Gopi
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp