Fire mishaps shock ‘tinder box’ GHMC out of its slumber

HYDERABAD: It appears that a string of fire accidents, including the ghastly mishap that claimed the lives of 11 migrant workers at Bhoiguda recently, has finally managed to shock the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and ensure proper fire safety equipment in place in seven of its own offices.

These offices include the GHMC head office at Tank Bund Road, Buddha Bhavan office in Ranigunj and five GHMC Zonal Offices at Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Serilingampally and Secunderabad.

All these offices are frequented by citizens on a daily basis and are a ticking bomb with no proper fire safety equipment in place, as of now. Those installed a long ago have either turned defunct or rusted.

While some of the hose reels, fire hydrant systems, sprinkler systems and fire extinguishers are missing, those seen are damaged and rusted. Due to the mercury levels rising, chances of fire accidents increase exponentially.

Perhaps realising the seriousness of the situation, the civic body has decided to ensure proper fire services in its office buildings on urgency. It has been decided to instal fire safety systems in the above-named offices at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

To this end, a process has been initiated to procure the equipment, supplies and fire safety arrangements.

Supply and installation of Fire Safety Systems in GHMC head office (Rs 40 lakh), Buddha Bhavan office, Ranigunj (Rs 58.84 lakh), Zonal Commissioner Office, Khairatabad Zone (Rs 22.85 lakh), Zonal Commissioner Office, LB Nagar Zone (Rs 14.07 lakh), Zonal Commissioner Office, Kukatpally Zone (Rs 4.10 lakh), Zonal Commissioner Office, Serilingampally Zone (Rs 15.94 lakh) and Zonal Commissioner Office, Secunderabad Zone (Rs 30.05 lakh). The process for installation of fire safety equipment would be around two months, GHMC officials said.

