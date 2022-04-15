STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police holds cyber security meet

The meeting was held in wake of the recent cyber attack where Nigerian hackers siphoned off Rs 12.9 crore from Mahesh Bank, Hyderabad.

Published: 15th April 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

data privacy , cyber security

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand, upon the request of the Reserve Bank of India, held a meeting with the representatives of 51 urban cooperative banks on Thursday to discuss cyber security measures. The meeting was held in wake of the recent cyber attack where Nigerian hackers siphoned off Rs 12.9 crore from Mahesh Bank, Hyderabad. The cops believe that the bank didn’t follow appropriate cyber security measures. 

Explaining the hacking process, CV Anand said the hackers used phishing emails, trojans and key logger software to enter the bank’s database. The CP emphasised the need to place sufficient cyber security measures. He suggested that sufficient funds should be spent on deploying firewalls, intrusion prevention and detection systems, anti-phishing systems, segregated system networks and Virtual LANs. 

Anand also appealed to the RBI Chief General Manager from Mumbai headquarters Rajan and Regional Director of RBI Nikhila to tighten enforcement and take punitive measures to bring such banks under control before hundreds of crores more are lost by hacking. The RBI top officials responded by saying that they are in the process of improving cyber security throughout the country and certain limitations regarding them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India cyber security
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp