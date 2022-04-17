Hyderabad's Mir Alam Mandi revamp design shortlisted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new design concept was shortlisted unanimously for the renovation of the historical Mir Alam Mandi in the Old City. In a meeting presided over by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Mumtaz Khan in the presence of MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar with shop owners and lessees led by Muzaffar Ali, Muralidhar Reddy and Ahmad of the MirAlam Mandi, designs for the renovation work were explained in detail.

A design was shortlisted unanimously. The restoration of the Mir Alam Mandi will be taken up by the Telangana government keeping in mind the historical glory of the place. Experts in the past have expressed concern over the decay and damage to the Mandi’s kaman (arch) which could threaten the safety of vendors and visitors to the market.