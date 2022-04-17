STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Mir Alam Mandi revamp design shortlisted

 A new design concept was shortlisted unanimously for the renovation of the historical Mir Alam Mandi in the Old City. 

Published: 17th April 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Mumtaz Khan and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar hold a meeting with shop owners in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A new design concept was shortlisted unanimously for the renovation of the historical Mir Alam Mandi in the Old City. In a meeting presided over by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Mumtaz Khan in the presence of MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar with shop owners and lessees led by Muzaffar Ali, Muralidhar Reddy and Ahmad of the MirAlam Mandi, designs for the renovation work were explained in detail. 

A design was shortlisted unanimously. The restoration of the Mir Alam Mandi will be taken up by the Telangana government keeping in mind the historical glory of the place. Experts in the past have expressed concern over the decay and damage to the Mandi’s kaman (arch) which could threaten the safety of vendors and visitors to the market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mir Alam Mandi Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp