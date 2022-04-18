Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Confusion prevailed among concerned citizens and heritage activists on Sunday after reports emerged that the iconic Nazri Bagh or King Kothi, the abode of Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan, was being demolished for the past couple of days, Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, the company that has been claiming ownership of the property, asserted that no demolition was taking place as being reported in the media.

However, Neeharika’s denial did not stop the GHMC, which sent a team of officials to increase vigil on the site. In a statement, Neeharika said: “Some papers carried out information that the King Kothi palace is being razed down and to verify the news, we visited the site and made local enquiries. The information is false and no such activities are being carried out. The palace is intact and no such construction or demolition is being carried out.”

“King Koti palace is a Notified Heritage Structure & can’t be altered/modified/demolished without prior permission from GHMC. Its in civil dispute. All said owners are served notices not to alter/level/do anything. Police is asked to maintain vigil,” tweeted MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Sunday.

However, Neeharika’s statement did little to ease the concerns of heritage activists since the company made no mention of whether all structures in the King Kothi complex were still standing.“When there is a civil dispute and the matter sub-judice, why will my client resort to demolition? We are strictly following the directions and regulations of the government regarding the heritage structure,” said Alay Razvi, attorney for Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

For the past couple of days, residents of King Kothi locality have been complaining of heavy dust pervading the air in the neighbourhood from the palace complex and loud thuds were being heard from inside. They said that it appeared as if the palace was being demolished from the inside, leaving the outer walls intact, to give an impression that the structure remains untouched and intact.

What is worrying the heritage activists is the fact that a similar strategy was adopted to demolish the historic Asmangarh Palace last year. While the Asmangarh Palace was being demolished, videos shot by locals showing dust rising from the premises were circulated on social media.King Kothi palace is spread around 6.5 acres of land and after the demise of Osman Ali Khan, it was brought under the ambit of the Nizam Trust, managed by Nazri Bagh Trust for administrative convenience.

The Trust is believed to have started negotiations with Neeharika sometime in 2011 for the sale of the complex; however, these became public knowledge only recently. Somewhere between 2011 and 2021, an ownership dispute broke out between Neeharika Infrastructures and Iris Hospitality and the matter is presently sub-judice. Less than a week ago, some goons barged into the palace complex to stake ownership and were detained.

Barely had the buzz regarding this ‘hostile takeover’ bid died down came the reports that the palace was being demolished, leaving heritage activists in shock.The Nazri Bagh is presently classified as Heritage Monument No. 48, under Section II-B of the HMDA regulations.Heritage activists have been reiterating time and again that though the ownership of property may change, heritage monuments couldn’t be touched.

After the Hyderabad State was merged with the Union of India, in the early 1950s the Nizam made an agreement signed by the then President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad in the ‘Blue Book,’ where he sought safeguards for all his personal properties spread, measuring about 21,000 acres across the country, which was adhered to.

“I would like to know what was the compelling reason for the Nizam Trust to sell the property, where Mir Osman Ali Khan, one of the greatest Hyderabadis of all times, and the architect of modern Hyderabad had spent 70 years of his life. Who has received the payment and how much,” questioned Mohammed Safiullah, managing trustee, Deccan Heritage Trust.