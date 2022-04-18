STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Construction along slip roads to cost more

GHMC, HMDA have decided to levy special development charges in 10 ULBs on the outskirts of Hyderabad

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: With Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) planning to develop around 104 new Missing Link Roads and Slip Roads in 10 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), an increased number of property owners are seeking building permissions to develop their plots/lands along these proposed link roads. In view of this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have decided to levy special development charges.

The HRDCL is taking up development of missing link roads and slip roads with an objective to improve connectivity, road network and to decongest the traffic on main roads.During a recent review meeting, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao instructed the officials to include the requirement of 10 ULBs mainly Bandlaguda Jagir, Ghatkesar, Kothur, Dammaiaguda, Nagaram, Badangpet, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Manikonda and Jawaharnagar municipal corporation while developing these roads.

The 104 new corridors have been identified by the Police Commissionerates and public representatives and the proposals were submitted to the State government for administrative sanction. The HRDCL suggested collection of special development charges on link and slip roads being developed by them and other agencies.The HRDCL has already started works on 47 missing link roads in Phase-I and Phase-II, of which 31 have already been completed and thrown open to the public. Works on the 16 link roads are under progress and those are expected to be completed at the earliest.

The State government has decided to develop model corridors in a bid to improve the transport system in Hyderabad. These link roads will help ease traffic on major corridors by acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes.The MAUD Department has been conducting surveys regularly to find ways to reduce vehicular traffic on main roads in view of the ever growing population.Based on survey reports and public opinion, the State government is developing alternative road ways. 

Works on 47 link roads underway
