KTR to inaugurate Hyderabad's Bahadurpura flyover on April 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KT Rama Rao will throw open the Bahadurpura flyover to public on April 19. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore, the flyover has six lanes. It will help ease traffic congestion in the area and minimise the travel time. Vehicles coming from Aramghar and going towards L B Nagar can travel with ease and less hassle.

The GHMC had proposed a 780-metre long flyover from Bahadarpura Police Station to Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The work was completed on priority basis, sources said. To avoid water logging, a drainage system has also been constructed on both sides of the road.