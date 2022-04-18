STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR to inaugurate Hyderabad's Bahadurpura flyover on April 19

Vehicles coming from Aramghar and going towards L B Nagar can travel with ease and less hassle. 

Published: 18th April 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KT Rama Rao will throw open the Bahadurpura flyover to public on April 19. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore, the flyover has six lanes. It will help ease traffic congestion in the area and minimise the travel time. Vehicles coming from Aramghar and going towards L B Nagar can travel with ease and less hassle. 

The GHMC had proposed a 780-metre long flyover from Bahadarpura Police Station to Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The work was completed on priority basis, sources said. To avoid water logging, a drainage system has also been constructed on both sides of the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahadurpura flyover Aramghar LB Nagar
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp