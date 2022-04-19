Bahadurpura flyover inauguration today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the Bahadurpura flyover on Tuesday. The 780-metre-long flyover from Bahadarpura police station to the Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park was constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The work was completed on a priority basis. To avoid waterlogging, a drainage system was also constructed on both sides of the roads.

Built at an estimated cost of `69 crore, the Bahadurpura flyover has six lanes. It will help ease traffic congestion in the area and minimise the travel time. Vehicles coming from Aramghar and going towards LB Nagar can travel with ease and less hassle. The residents of the Old City and tourists visiting the Nehru Zoological Park will now be able to witness another attraction, a multimedia musical fountain.

Constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of `2.55 crore at the Mir Alam Tank, the musical fountain will be inaugurated by Rama Rao on Tuesday.While two daily 15-minute-long shows have been planned, the number of shows is likely to be higher during the weekends.

A trial run of the musical fountain at Mir Alam Tank underway

HMDA officials told Express that the fountain is 40 metres in length, while the water from the fountain can rise up to 12 metres in height. As many as nine tall jets have also been installed and fixed with PVC floaters with three crown rings of stainless steel. Special multi-coloured lights with a DMX transmitter and a light card have also been installed. The officials added that the entire system has been integrated with a software and music system to create colourful displays. A total of 26 pumps, including nine 5 HP pumps and 17 3 HP pumps, have also been installed.

The fountain was installed as part of the developmental works taken up around the Mir Alam Tank by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the HMDA. The works of installing the fountain began around three months ago and the trials have been going on for the past few days.

The GHMC is taking up major beautification works around the Mir Alam Tank to develop it on par with Durgam Cheruvu. Landscaping, development of parks, and revamp of walking and cycling tracks have also been planned. The authorities had laid a separate drainage line to divert the sewage water from the colonies of Hassan Nagar and the surroundings into the Musi.

Mahboob Chowk

KT Rama Rao is also likely to lay the foundation stone for different projects.

Later, he is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for Mahboob Chowk (Murgi Chowk) near Lad Bazaar reconstruction, the restoration and development of Sardar Mahal Building in Charminar and the reconstruction of Mir Alam Mandi and the Kala Pathar police station. He will also lay the foundations stones for carrying out sewerage works in Karwan and an STP of 41.5 MLD capacity at Mir Alam Tank.

