Iftar parties are back in town!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two years of the Covid-induced lull, Hyderabadis are taking Iftar a notch higher this Ramzan. While some are hosting it with all the glitz and glam, others are turning it into a charitable opportunity.

Ramzan is incomplete without Iftar, and Hyderabadis know just how to host it, especially after two years of the Covid-induced lull. From gorging on a lavish spread to reconnecting with loved ones and friends, some host Iftars with all the glitz and glam, while the others prefer to keep it a subdued affair. There are also a few who turn this into a charitable opportunity, by donating to the needy and giving back to society. CE speaks to some prominent families in the city about what goes into hosting Iftar parties and how they do it.

Rai Saheba Begum Saheherazade Rikhye Javeri, who is known for hosting grand Iftar parties every year, is looking forward to hosting one this year. “You are supposed to leave your doors open for anybody who is hungry and also send food to people who are in need of it. We call our friends and enemies to participate in Iftar. I host Iftar every year, but for the last three years I could not because of Covid-19. This year, I will be hosting Iftar, by following all the Covid-19 protocols. Also, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed at my place,” she says.

Javeri has invited only 20-25 people this year and the Iftar will be held in her garden. “There is going to be rich food, which is high in protein. I have cooks who help me make these dishes. All these are my family recipes, which have been passed down to me from generations. Everything will be cooked in my garden on firewood,” she says.

According to Elahe Hiptoola, producer and one of the founders of Lamakaan, there was a time when Iftar was synonymous with a feast. But today, everyone is worried about cholesterol. “We break our fast with dates and have food together at the table. A typical Iftar spread would comprise samosas, dahi vadas, shami kebabs and haleem. There is one special item which has milk, almonds and rose syrup, which extremely healthy and gives strength to those fasting,” she says.

Elahe goes on to say that the Iftar parties are usually grand, but if it is at home, she keeps it simple. Nevertheless, the event is an intimate one — with close friends and family only. “It is said that if you do Iftar even if you do not fast, it is good and the ritual is rewarding. I want to host an Iftar party, but I am busy with work. Once I get free, I will host one. It is an intimate thing, I invite really close friends, even my non-Muslim friends. That is the whole point of having an Iftar, it is not just for the people of the religion, but for everyone. Briyani is reserved for Eid, so we cook other fried dishes and also serve a lot of fruits,” says Elahe.

The director of Pista House Mohd Abdul Mohsi and his family do not do Iftar at home as they are usually caught up with work. “But when we get the time, we break our fast with fruits, dates and our Pista House haleem. Iftar is incomplete without haleem. All we sisters, brothers, kids and parents sit at the dinning table and break out fast together. We have all the delicious food that is served during Iftar — a tradition which we have been following for long now,” Abdul Mohsi says.

All the food served at Mohsi’s home during Iftar is cooked by the family. “We also have guests over, which is more like a meet-and-greet event. Ramzan is all about sharing and caring, so we invite people to join us for Iftar. It is about enjoying a meal together and being thankful,” he says.

On the other hand, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the grandson of H.E.H Late Nizam VII of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan, likes to keep Iftar low key. “The food is cooked in our kitchen and we choose one day to feed the poor. Before the pandemic broke out, we used to invite people home; now, I guess, it will start again,” says Khan, who has been invited to the Turkish Consulate’s Iftar.

Khan does not believe in hosting Iftar parties. Instead, he prefers to help the needy. “Last year, we distributed ration to the needy. Instead of hosting parties for VIPs, I think it is better to spend on giving back to society. We are still in a pandemic and people are still suffering. Helping each other is true Iftar,” he says. A typical Iftar evening at Khan’s home would be about him spending time with his family. Meanwhile, Lamakaan is hosting Iftar for Rs 200 per head throughout the Ramzan month.