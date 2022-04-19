Police custody of two accused in pub drugs case ends

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the drug bust case at a pub in the Radisson Blu Hotel, the two accused — Abhishek Vuppala, a partner of the Pudding and Mink pub and son of BJP leader Sarada Vuppala, and manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar — were produced before the city after the completion of their four-day-long police custody.

The Banjara Hills police were expecting clear answers during the interrogation but received replies stating that they weren’t, in any way, involved with the drugs found on the premises on April 4. The police had asked for a week in custody, but were only able to get four days. On being asked about their regular trips to Goa, the accused said it was usually for work or personal reasons. Similarly, about their regular communication with film personalities, they told the actors would call for reservations or entry into the pub. During the course of the probe, the police managed to get the name of 10 drug consumers.

Now, the 10 drug consumers, who were listed as suspects by the police as their names had emerged in other similar cases too, would be interrogated. If they are found consuming cocaine, they would be arrested under Section 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Hotshot in police scanner

A source said a high-profile personality was among the 148 persons, who are believed to have consumed a narcotic drug on the day of the raid. The anonymous person is believed to be a habitual consumer of various illegal substances, the source added. The name of the hotshot would only be disclosed once the police have ascertained the person’s role.

Actress Niharika Konidela, TDP MP Jayadev Galla’s son Galla Siddharth , former Congress MP Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son Arvind Kumar Yadav, MP Revanth Reddy’s nephew Pranay Reddy Sudin, senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary’s son-in-law Kiran Raju and Arjun Veeramachineni of Nandamuri family and Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj were among the ones initially detained by the police after the raid.

Source of Drugs Still Unknown

The cops had collected CCTV footage from the pub to verify if any guests had consumed drugs at the party, but due to the lighting system used, the visuals are unclear. Police are relying on other technical aspects to find out how the drugs entered into the pub