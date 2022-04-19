STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

RapidEVChargeE to set up over 600 EV charging units in Hyderabad

Out of this, at least 60 per cent of EV charging units will be established in and around Hyderabad.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Charging Electric Vehicles

Charging Electric Vehicles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a big boost to the already growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in the State, RapidEVChargeE, one of the fastest EV charging solution companies is all set to expand its footprint pan-India and aims to install more than 1000 EV charging units across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the next 18 months. 

Out of this, at least 60 per cent of EV charging units will be established in and around Hyderabad. This means, a minimum of 600 EV charging stations will dot different parts of Hyderabad and the remaining will come up in cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati. In addition to manufacturing a wide range of EV chargers, the RapidEVChargeE’s software is the only indigenously developed solution that allows compatibility and an optimised user experience. 

It is in an advanced stage of talks with channel partners who would help the brand spread its wings in Telugu States. According to the company, the Indian automotive industry is the fifth largest in the world and is slated to be the third largest by 2030. The electric vehicle industry in India is picking pace with new manufacturing hubs, and an increased push to improve charging infrastructure. 

P Sivasubramaniam, Founder & CEO, RapidEVChargE said, “Tapping into the great EV market opportunity India offers, RapidEVChargeE has developed products to suit the needs of individual or common use partners for domestic or commercial utility. It is being estimated that India needs about 4,00,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for two million EVs that could potentially ply on the roads by year 2026.”

He said that India needs a transportation revolution because cars running on expensive imported fuel and cluttering up already overcrowded cities suffering from infrastructure bottlenecks and intense air pollution is an unfeasible model. RapidEVChargeE is recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV EV Charging Units
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp