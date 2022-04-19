RapidEVChargeE to set up over 600 EV charging units in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to the already growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in the State, RapidEVChargeE, one of the fastest EV charging solution companies is all set to expand its footprint pan-India and aims to install more than 1000 EV charging units across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the next 18 months.

Out of this, at least 60 per cent of EV charging units will be established in and around Hyderabad. This means, a minimum of 600 EV charging stations will dot different parts of Hyderabad and the remaining will come up in cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati. In addition to manufacturing a wide range of EV chargers, the RapidEVChargeE’s software is the only indigenously developed solution that allows compatibility and an optimised user experience.

It is in an advanced stage of talks with channel partners who would help the brand spread its wings in Telugu States. According to the company, the Indian automotive industry is the fifth largest in the world and is slated to be the third largest by 2030. The electric vehicle industry in India is picking pace with new manufacturing hubs, and an increased push to improve charging infrastructure.

P Sivasubramaniam, Founder & CEO, RapidEVChargE said, “Tapping into the great EV market opportunity India offers, RapidEVChargeE has developed products to suit the needs of individual or common use partners for domestic or commercial utility. It is being estimated that India needs about 4,00,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for two million EVs that could potentially ply on the roads by year 2026.”

He said that India needs a transportation revolution because cars running on expensive imported fuel and cluttering up already overcrowded cities suffering from infrastructure bottlenecks and intense air pollution is an unfeasible model. RapidEVChargeE is recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce.