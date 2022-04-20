STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harassed by workers of lending app, man ends life

On Tuesday police found that he had taken the extreme step after the lenders harassed him over non-repayment of Rs 4,000.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youth ended his life on Sunday following alleged harassment by workers of an online lending app to recover a loan. Raj Kumar Yadav, 22, a driver from Jiyaguda, hung himself to death. However, no suicide note was found. On Tuesday police found that he had taken the extreme step after the lenders harassed him over non-repayment of Rs 4,000.

Kulsumpura Inspector T Ashok Kumar said that a case was registered and investigations were underway. Police said that Yadav had availed a loan of Rs 12,000 from an instant online loan app. He had already paid an amount of Rs 8,000. However, he defaulted on paying the remaining amount. Initially, he started receiving reminders from the app. When he couldn’t pay, they started sending messages to his friends and harassing them.

A case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC. However, based on the evidence and the outcome of the investigation, police are also likely to file a case of abetment to suicide against the workers of the loan app. In January this year in Uppal, S Ramesh, 24, also died by suicide after facing similar harassment. 

Comments

