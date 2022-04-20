STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

One killed in suspected drunk driving accident in Hyderabad

The car hit the victim who was standing by a truck parked on the roadside and then rammed into the abutting bus stop. 

Published: 20th April 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Drunk driving

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of drunken driving, an Altroz car ran over a person killing him on the spot at Laxmareddy palem of Hayathnagar on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Wednesday. 

The car hit the victim who was standing by a truck parked on the roadside and then rammed into the abutting bus stop. The victim identified as Kishan is a driver.

Prima facie it was found that Kishan parked the lorry, got down from the vehicle and was standing by the vehicle when the car hit him. The car driver also sustained injuries in the incident. The police are investigating the accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drunk driving Drunk driving Hyderabad Hyderabad accident Laxmareddy palem
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp