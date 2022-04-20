One killed in suspected drunk driving accident in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of drunken driving, an Altroz car ran over a person killing him on the spot at Laxmareddy palem of Hayathnagar on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The car hit the victim who was standing by a truck parked on the roadside and then rammed into the abutting bus stop. The victim identified as Kishan is a driver.

Prima facie it was found that Kishan parked the lorry, got down from the vehicle and was standing by the vehicle when the car hit him. The car driver also sustained injuries in the incident. The police are investigating the accident.