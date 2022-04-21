STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunken brawl leads to coconut vendor’s death in Gachibowli

On Tuesday night, they were consuming liquor in their room when they started quarrelling over some unknown reason.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunken brawl resulted in the death of a 54-year-old man in Gachibowli late on Tuesday. The police said the victim Maheshwar Rao, a coconut vendor, was attacked by another coconut vendor Osuri Chitti Babu using a machete. 

The police said Maheshwar and Chitti Babu were natives of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and had moved to the city for earning their livelihood. Both of them made a living by selling coconuts and resided at a hotel in Kondapur.

On Tuesday night, they were consuming liquor in their room when they started quarrelling over some unknown reason. It soon developed into a brawl, during which Chitti Babu attacked Maheshwar Rao with a machete and stabbed him repeatedly on his right thigh, the police said. A murder case was registered against the accused.

The victim Maheshwar Babu, 54, sustained severe bleeding injuries after accused stabbed him with a machete and was taken to the Kondapur Area Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors

