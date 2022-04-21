Drunken brawl leads to coconut vendor’s death in Gachibowli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunken brawl resulted in the death of a 54-year-old man in Gachibowli late on Tuesday. The police said the victim Maheshwar Rao, a coconut vendor, was attacked by another coconut vendor Osuri Chitti Babu using a machete.

The police said Maheshwar and Chitti Babu were natives of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and had moved to the city for earning their livelihood. Both of them made a living by selling coconuts and resided at a hotel in Kondapur.

On Tuesday night, they were consuming liquor in their room when they started quarrelling over some unknown reason. It soon developed into a brawl, during which Chitti Babu attacked Maheshwar Rao with a machete and stabbed him repeatedly on his right thigh, the police said. A murder case was registered against the accused.

Stabbed with machete

The victim Maheshwar Babu, 54, sustained severe bleeding injuries after accused stabbed him with a machete and was taken to the Kondapur Area Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors