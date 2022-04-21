Walking their talk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Earlier this week, Hyderabad got another walking space -- the 1-km Mindspace Skywalk. It has been built to serve the purpose of last-mile connectivity (from Raidurg Metro station to the areas around the Mindspace Madhapur campus). But is our city even close to being walking-friendly? Not many think so, but those who love to walk find a way. While some enjoy walking to work through the busy lanes, others prefer an evening stroll in Jubilee Hills. There are also those who just walk wherever possible. Don’t forget, the fitness freaks who drive up to KBR Park or Vengalrao Park for their daily dose for exercise. CE’s Shreya Veronica and Mayank Tiwari speak to prominent personalities about their favourite spaces for walks in the city

There’s barely any traffic on Jubilee Hills Road No. 15 early in the morning. That’s when I like to walk on these streets. I see people drawing rangoli in their front yards, some walking their dogs and others exercising. I don’t walk for fitness reasons, I do it because it has become a ritual to watch these simple scenes from life - Lakshmi Nambiar, art connoisseur and gallerist

I live very close to KBR Park and love walking inside instead of on the walkway. I get to see so many peacocks in the park. The inner walkway cuts away all the noise, making the walk peaceful - Lakshmi Manchu, actor & presenter

For most of my life, I have only been inside the car’s cabin, even on the road that leads to my home. I used to walk, but only in my garden and to Parliament when I was in Delhi. One day, my wife and I decided to walk to a photocopy store located 500 m away. Ever since, I have been walking every day from my office at Banjara Hills Road No. 1 to our home on Road No. 13. During this 1.3-km stroll, I shop for groceries on the way and speak to the vendors whom I have been seeing for years from my car - Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former MP

“Walking is more of a habit which I cultivated when I was a student at Delhi University. Location has never been a problem for me; I can walk anywhere where there is space. Earlier, I used to go to KBR Park for my morning walks, but now, since I stay near Amberpet, I go to the Amberpet police ground - Anjani Kumar, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau

Walking is obviously a part of my fitness routine, but it’s definitely more than just that. I go to parks in the city to observe wildlife, sometimes with my camera and mostly with the naked eye because I take immense pleasure in observing wildlife. I also love going on heritage walks to immerse in the culture of our city - Masood Hussain, wildlife photographer

