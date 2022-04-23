STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2013 Hyderabad murder for gain case: Court sentences accused Mailaram Yadaiah to life imprisonment

The VII Additional Metropolitan Court at Nampally, Hyderabad sentenced Mailaram Yadaiah to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and also a fine of Rs 10,000.

Published: 23rd April 2022 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Mailaram Yadaiah was sentenced to life imprisonment

Accused Mailaram Yadaiah was sentenced to life imprisonment. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The murder for gain with criminal conspiracy case of M Raja Reddy, a security guard working in Narayana Junior College at Srinagar colony of Panjagutta ended with the acquittal of one of the accused, after nine years of the brutal murder in December 2013. 

As two accused in the case, Karne Krishna and Bollaboyna Srinivas Yadav died when the case was under trial in the court, the third accused in the case Mailaram Yadaiah was found guilty of the offence. The VII Additional Metropolitan Court at Nampally, Hyderabad sentenced Mailaram Yadaiah to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and also a fine of Rs 10,000.

CCTV footage retrieved from a bank located opposite to the college coupled with the statements of the college principal, staff and also the panch witnesses along with the forensic reports, proved the role of the accused Mailaram Yadaiah in the murder, leading to his conviction.  

After killing M Raja Reddy  the accused gained entry into the college building, stole a computer, cash and other material and fled from the spot. Initially a case under sections 302, 380, 120(b) read with 34 of the IPC was at Panjagutta police station and three accused were also arrested. 

Inquiries revealed that the accused residing in the same locality became friends with the victim. One day they asked him Rs 50 for them to buy alcohol. As he refused to give them money, they nursed a grudge against him. On the day of the murder, they brought alcohol, made the victim also to consume alcohol along with them and after he got heavily drunk, they killed him and looted valuables from the college and fled from the place. 

CCTV footage recovered from the bank showed the suspects entering and leaving the college premises. Later they were identified and arrested. Police submitted the CCTV footage, statements of the college principal, staff and also the panch witnesses who were present while the confession statements of the accused were recorded, to the court.

During the trial, the court examined them and also the footage and found the accused guilty of the offence and awarded him punishment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Raja Reddy Narayana Junior College
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp