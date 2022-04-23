2013 Hyderabad murder for gain case: Court sentences accused Mailaram Yadaiah to life imprisonment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The murder for gain with criminal conspiracy case of M Raja Reddy, a security guard working in Narayana Junior College at Srinagar colony of Panjagutta ended with the acquittal of one of the accused, after nine years of the brutal murder in December 2013.

As two accused in the case, Karne Krishna and Bollaboyna Srinivas Yadav died when the case was under trial in the court, the third accused in the case Mailaram Yadaiah was found guilty of the offence. The VII Additional Metropolitan Court at Nampally, Hyderabad sentenced Mailaram Yadaiah to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and also a fine of Rs 10,000.

CCTV footage retrieved from a bank located opposite to the college coupled with the statements of the college principal, staff and also the panch witnesses along with the forensic reports, proved the role of the accused Mailaram Yadaiah in the murder, leading to his conviction.

After killing M Raja Reddy the accused gained entry into the college building, stole a computer, cash and other material and fled from the spot. Initially a case under sections 302, 380, 120(b) read with 34 of the IPC was at Panjagutta police station and three accused were also arrested.

Inquiries revealed that the accused residing in the same locality became friends with the victim. One day they asked him Rs 50 for them to buy alcohol. As he refused to give them money, they nursed a grudge against him. On the day of the murder, they brought alcohol, made the victim also to consume alcohol along with them and after he got heavily drunk, they killed him and looted valuables from the college and fled from the place.

CCTV footage recovered from the bank showed the suspects entering and leaving the college premises. Later they were identified and arrested. Police submitted the CCTV footage, statements of the college principal, staff and also the panch witnesses who were present while the confession statements of the accused were recorded, to the court.

During the trial, the court examined them and also the footage and found the accused guilty of the offence and awarded him punishment.