Man dies after taking pill prescribed by RMP

Geetha rushed him to Kamineni Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, following which she lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar police.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman lodged a complaint against a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) for negligence after her husband died after getting treated by the former. According to police, B Samaiah, 39, a native of Mulug district was living in Mansoorabad of LB Nagar. 

He and his wife B. Geetha, 35, were working as housekeeping staff in Kamineni Hospital. Geetha said that she took Samaiah to the RMP after he complained of a pain in the chest. The RMP administered an injection and prescribed a tablet. As soon as Samaiah took the pill, he collapsed. Geetha rushed him to Kamineni Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, following which she lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar police.

