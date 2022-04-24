STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIG Hospital launches CareForColon campaign

Published: 24th April 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC K Kavitha visited the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli on Saturday to attend the Colon Cancer awareness initiative by the hospital and inaugurated the centre specifically dedicated to the Colorectal cancer patients. 

Speaking on the occasion,  Kavitha said, “ We are very proud of the medical fraternity, especially AIG Hospital, who constantly keeps in touch with the latest developments in the health sector across the world and tries to bring them to Hyderabad.” 

“We need to eat the right food with adequate physical activities to prevent colorectal cancers before it plagues our society. It is of paramount importance we understand the value of a good, balanced diet, something that we need to advocate collectively,” Kavitha said.

Comments

