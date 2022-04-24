Picket Nala remodelling to end waterlogging during monsoon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Once completed, the remodelling of the bridge on the Picket Nala at Rasoolpura and on the Minister Road will be a relief to the thousands of families living in 52 residential colonies and slums in Sindhi Colony, Prenderghast Road, Paigah Colony and Secunderabad Cantonment areas. The narrow bridge will be remodelled to allow free flow of rainwater during monsoon and avoid waterlogging.

Meanwhile, the work has disrupted the traffic flow, affecting the movement of the motorists on this route. On Saturday, City Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with officials from the traffic wing, inspected the works. The traffic restrictions will be in place till the first week of June.

Speaking to Express, GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy said, “It has been difficult for the residents of 52 residential colonies for past many years as rain inundates the localities. The remodelling of the bridge will bring respite to them and prevent inundation.’’

Apart from the colonies, the main roads in Rasoolpura also get inundated for hours, leading to traffic jams. To overcome the bottlenecks, the bridge is being remodelled. “We are planning to complete the works at the earliest — before the rainy season starts,” he said, adding that while digging the roads, they found 33K volt power cables, water pipelines and BSNL cables.

The residents of Rasoolpura and surrounding localities have expressed gratitude to the State government for remodelling the bridge. “With works under progress, the long-pending demand of the residents will be met,” said Sai Kishore, a resident of Rasoolpura.

Sri Lakshmi of Viman Nagar said, “We have been regularly requesting local MLA G Sayanna to solve the water inundation issue. Finally, works are under progress to resolve the issue.” CV Anand has instructed traffic officials to instate animated sign boards to alert the commuters and to effectively manage the traffic flow for the next 45 days.