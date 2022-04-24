Two Hyderabad students die in Chicago car crash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two students from Hyderabad died on the spot while another three were left injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with another car on Illinois Route 3 in Union County, Illinois in the United States on Thursday.

P Vamshi Krishna and Pavan Swarna, who were going on a picnic with their friends, as well as Marie A Meunier who was driving the other car, died on the spot. They were Computer Science students of Southern Illinois University (SIU) in Carbondale, US.

Three other students of the same university, who have been identified as Kalyan Dorna, Kakumanu Karthik and Yashwanth Uppalapati, were injured in the collision. According to the Chicago Tribune, Meunier hit the front of the Toyota belonging to the students. The bodies of Vamshi and Pavan will be sent to their families in Hyderabad on Monday.